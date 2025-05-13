Open Kacheri Held At Madni Secondary School Matiari
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An open Kachehri was held at Al Madani Secondary School Barkat Ali Bhatti near Ditha Stop Taluka Matiari under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh.
The Kachehri was attended by Assistant Commissioner Mutiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali and other related officials including School Principal Zulfiqar Ditho, Vice Principal Nazish Detho, teachers, students and a large number of people from the village.
A small student entertained the audience with a powerful speech on the village and women's education.
The program aimed to provide awareness about the prevention of child abuse, forced labor and human trafficking.
Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Matiari said that it is the responsibility of all of us to equip children with the jewel of education.
They said that steps will be taken to discourage gadagri (pinning) and end forced labour.
He further said that every citizen should keep an eye on the environment around him and immediately report such matters to the concerned authorities.
During the program, the people of the village presented their problems, on which Deputy Commissioner Mutiari assured that immediate steps would be taken to solve these problems.
The Deputy Commissioner praised the good performance of the Matiari school, the efforts of the administration and the full participation of the students and said that such educational institutions are the source of the real development of the nation.
The DC further said that highlighting the importance of education in the villages is a great need of the hour.
He said that adequate steps will be taken to provide education to the children of rural areas.
In the end, the participants thanked the organizers for organizing the program and assured their support for the elimination of social evils.
