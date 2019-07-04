UrduPoint.com
Open Kacheri Schedule Issued Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

The district administration here Thursday issued schedule for holding of open kacheri (court) to address people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday issued schedule for holding of open kacheri (court) to address people.

To address people's problems related to the government departments, the district administration Dir Upper has scheduled open Kacheries in various places of the district for current month.

First katcheri would be held on 5th July at GHS Gamseer Union Council Jabber at 11am and another such event would take place at Tehsil office Barawal Bandai on 11th July at 11 am.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued a circular to all the government departments in district for strict compliance and to ensure presence in the events.

