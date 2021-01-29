Open katchehery held for minorities at Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Lower Dir Friday organized an open katchehery to resolve problems of minorities relating to employment quota, land for graveyard, construction of church, residential colony and holidays on Christmas and Easter.

Chairing the open katchehery, Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan said all of the problems and issues confronted by minority community members would be considered and resolved.

He also issued directives to solve concerns of minority community and said that rights of minorities would be protected and they would be given respect and environment to enjoy their rights as per constitution.

He urged the people to develop a bond of mutual coexistence and extend cooperation to each as responsible members of the society.