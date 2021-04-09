UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Katchehri Held At DPO Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Open Katchehri held at DPO Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :An open katchehri was held at the Office of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur where people lodged their complaints.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the directions of the Home Department, Government of Punjab, open katchehri was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office.

On the occasion, SP (Investigation) Rabb Nawaz listened to people and received their applications.

He issued directives on the applications and marked them to different police stations.

He assured the applicants that their legitimate issues pertaining to the Police Department would be resolved soon.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

22 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

1 hour ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget se ..

44 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

44 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

44 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.