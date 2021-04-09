Open Katchehri held at DPO Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :An open katchehri was held at the Office of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur where people lodged their complaints.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the directions of the Home Department, Government of Punjab, open katchehri was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office.

On the occasion, SP (Investigation) Rabb Nawaz listened to people and received their applications.

He issued directives on the applications and marked them to different police stations.

He assured the applicants that their legitimate issues pertaining to the Police Department would be resolved soon.