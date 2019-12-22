Open katchehri held at DPO Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Acting District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, held an open katchehri here on Saturday at District Police Office Bahawalpur and listened to complaints of people.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said the open kachari was organized on the directives of Punjab government and Inspector General, Punjab Police.

"Acting DPO, Muhammad Saleem Khan listened to the complains of people and issued directions," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting DPO said police was given responsibility to provide security to people.

He said police personnel would play their due role for ensuring law and order in their respective areas. He said no compromise would be made on actions being taken against criminals.