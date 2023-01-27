Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

The district administration on Friday organized an open katchehry in the Hayatabad area of Tehsil City to listen to and resolve the problems of citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday organized an open katchehry in the Hayatabad area of Tehsil City to listen to and resolve the problems of citizens.

A large number of people participated in open court and informed the district administration about his problems.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, additional assistant commissioner Sameera Saba, officers of sub-departments, revenue staff, public representatives, people and local leaders participated in large numbers in open court.

On this occasion, people complained about out-of-order street lights in most areas and parks and demanded to fix them immediately.

They also informed about illegal hostels, poor cleanliness conditions and the use of loudspeakers by vendors causing inconvenience to the residents. They demanded an increase in the graveyard area, action against illegal parking and more civic facilities.

The district administration assured to resolve their all problems on a priority basis. In the end, people thanked the district administration for organizing the open court.