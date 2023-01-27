UrduPoint.com

Open Katchehry Held In Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

The district administration on Friday organized an open katchehry in the Hayatabad area of Tehsil City to listen to and resolve the problems of citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday organized an open katchehry in the Hayatabad area of Tehsil City to listen to and resolve the problems of citizens.

A large number of people participated in open court and informed the district administration about his problems.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, additional assistant commissioner Sameera Saba, officers of sub-departments, revenue staff, public representatives, people and local leaders participated in large numbers in open court.

On this occasion, people complained about out-of-order street lights in most areas and parks and demanded to fix them immediately.

They also informed about illegal hostels, poor cleanliness conditions and the use of loudspeakers by vendors causing inconvenience to the residents. They demanded an increase in the graveyard area, action against illegal parking and more civic facilities.

The district administration assured to resolve their all problems on a priority basis. In the end, people thanked the district administration for organizing the open court.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor All Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

14 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

4 minutes ago
 Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a ..

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Jus ..

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levi ..

Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levies personnel

45 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity case against Imran Khan

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.