Open katcheri held at ACE office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, Gohar Nafees on Wednesday listened to public complaints during an open court at ACE Bahawalpur Regional Office here.

He directed the officials and staff of ACE to take immediate action on the complaints lodged of old age citizens and women.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government land worth millions of rupees had been evacuated from land mafia.

He said that ACE had launched its mobile phone application where people could submit their complaints.

He said that immediate response was being given to the complaints received at ACE mobile phone application.

He said that no compromise would be made on corruption in government departments.

