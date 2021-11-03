UrduPoint.com

Open Katcheri Held At District Secretariat Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan, Arif Khan Yousafzai has said that district administration is making all-out efforts to address the grievances of the transporters on priority basis

He expressed these views while addressing an Open Katcheri in District Secretariat Kohistan on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sehu and Kohistan and a large number of the transporters also attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, transporters highlighted complaints relating to illegal auto-rickshaws, traffic systems, faulty traffic signals and drinking water problems.

He assured that a time frame has been given for the resolution of the problems highlighted during the open katcheri, saying the concerned departments would be asked to furnish progress reports on them.

He urged the officers of the district administration to perform their duties with honesty and resolve the peoples' problems.

