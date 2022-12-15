Open katcheri held at Khar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District Administration Khar on Thursday held an open katcheri to resolve the problems confronted by people regarding health, education, agriculture and livestock.

The katcheri was attended by the additional assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner Khar, tehsildar and local government representatives.

Assistant Commissioner Khar listened to the problems of people and issued on-the-spot directives for their resolution.

He urged people to timely inform district administration about their issues and assured their resolution on a priority basis.