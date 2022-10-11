Open Katcheri held in Pishtakhara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan here on Tuesday directed the representatives of line departments to address all the genuine problems faced by people of Pishtakhara and said strict action would be taken against unnecessary delay.

In compliance with the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division for speedy resolution of people's problems, Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan held open katchehri in Pishtakhara.

The Katchehri besides complainants was also attended by all the concerned officers of line departments. The DC listened to public complaints and issued spot directives for its resolution.

DC said that all the employees of district administration were performing duties tirelessly to address people problems.