Open katcheri to be held in Kamber on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, an open katcheri will be held on Wednesday at DC office Kamber.

The Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Petafi and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Ms. Kulsoom Chandio will hold the open katcheri at 10.30 a.m.

People are advised to present their written applications/requests before the Sindh Minister in the open katcheri.