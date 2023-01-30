Open katchery at Sui Gas Regional Office on 31 Jan

Regional Head Sui Southern Gas Company, Subhan Ali Dasti announced that an open public katchery at Sui Gas Regional Office will be held on January 31, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm

On the directives of Ministers Delivery Unit, the public kachery will listen and address public issues linked with Sui Southern Gas Company.

The Regional Head SSGC has appealed the public to visit open katchery from 10 am to 12noon in order to register their complaints related to Sui Gas so that these complaints could be resolved.