UrduPoint.com

Open Katchery At Sui Gas Regional Office On 31 Jan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Open katchery at Sui Gas Regional Office on 31 Jan

Regional Head Sui Southern Gas Company, Subhan Ali Dasti announced that an open public katchery at Sui Gas Regional Office will be held on January 31, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Head Sui Southern Gas Company, Subhan Ali Dasti announced that an open public katchery at Sui Gas Regional Office will be held on January 31, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm.

On the directives of Ministers Delivery Unit, the public kachery will listen and address public issues linked with Sui Southern Gas Company.

The Regional Head SSGC has appealed the public to visit open katchery from 10 am to 12noon in order to register their complaints related to Sui Gas so that these complaints could be resolved.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Company Visit January Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

6 minutes ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away Fro ..

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

6 minutes ago
 Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter riva ..

McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter rival Reed in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Pr ..

Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.