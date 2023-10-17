Open katchery held at Kamber

The Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani Tuesday directed the District Accounts Officer Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without any delay

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani Tuesday directed the District Accounts Officer Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without any delay.

This he said while holding an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this context, he warned.

He said that the problems of the government employees, retired government employees, pensioners and families of the deceased employees should be resolved at the earliest and special care should be taken.

The Regional Director Ombudsman directed the officials to resolve the legitimate issues of the employees and their families in all cases.

He also directed the District Accounts Officer Kamber and other officials to send the employees' difference bills to the Finance Department.

Cases of education, police, revenue and other departments were presented in open court for which orders were issued on the spot. He said that this open court is being held on the orders of Sindh provincial Ombudsman.

He also said that for the solution of the legitimate problems of the government employees every month an open court will be held.

In response to the question of delay in solving legitimate problems of public servants in the open court, District Accounts Officer Kamber- Shahdadkot Abdul Rauf Soomri said that we are trying to solve the problems of public servants as soon as possible; But cases brought to the District accounts office by government employees from various departments are mostly incomplete as per law. Due to which legal requirements are delayed in some cases.

Earlier, Government employees, retired government employees, pensioners and families of the deceased employees and of various institutions presented their problems in the open court.

People coming to solve problems on this occasion; to resolve various issues including GP fund and salaries.

The Regional Director Ombudsman listened carefully to the problems of the people and issued orders to solve many problems immediately.

Additional District Accounts Officer Tariq Ali Khanzado. Assistant Accounts Officer Syed Muhammad Shah. Ali Muhammad Magsi, anzoor Ali Channo and the officers/officials concerned were present on the occasion.