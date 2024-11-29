Open Katchery Held At Talash Lower Dir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) District Administration Talash here Friday arranged an open katchery to address problems confronted by area people.
The open katchery was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Taimergara, Tariq Khan Deputy Tehsildar, Samab Mubarak and concerned officials.
During open katchery people highlighted their issues and problems including a arrangement of women's waiting room and toilets for women in Talash Bazaar, repairing of drainage channels in bazaar, cleanliness and other basic amenities.
They also demanded to arrange a permanent road for Government Higher Secondary school Ziarat Talash, daily cleaning of the market and to stop selling of substandard milk.
Assistant commissioner listened to the problems of people and issued on-the-spot directives to address them. He warned action against officials found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities urging masses to promptly inform district administration regarding any mismanagement in execution of public welfare schemes.
