Open Katchery Held For Inmates In Mardan Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Open katchery held for inmates in Mardan Prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif Friday held an open katchery in Central Jail Mardan to address problems of inmates.

The open katchery was attended by concerned officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner, SP Operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner and representatives of social welfare department.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner listened to the concerns of prisoners relating to medical facilities, unavailability of lawyers, delayed bail and inter-prison transportation. He issued on the spot orders to address their problems and said steps would be taken to solve their problems.

Inmates appreciated the endeavors of district administration and suggested holding of more open katcheries in future.

