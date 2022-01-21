Open katchery held in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Friday hold an open katchery in Abbottabad to address problems faced by minority community members residing in Tehsil Ghazi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Friday hold an open katchery in Abbottabad to address problems faced by minority community members residing in Tehsil Ghazi.

The open katchery among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Haripur and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed matters relating to land for minority community graveyard and issuance of domiciles to them. Deputy Commissioner assured cooperation to minority members and directed officials to timely resolve their problems.

He also discussed anti polio drive being scheduled to start in Afghan refugee camp from January 24 and directed health department to achieve targets of polio vaccination campaign.