Open Katchery Held In Ghaljo Upper Orakzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai, Imtiaz Ali Shah Friday hold an open katchery to address issues and problems of tribesmen at Tehsil Headquarter Ghaljo.

The open katchery was attended by elders of akhel, Mula Khel and Momozai tribes besides, Tehsil Chairman, Naib Tehsildars and officials of related department.

On the occasion, tribesmen informed the district administration about their problems relating to cellular network, absence of postal and banking services, irrigation schemes, dilapidated condition of roads, unsatisfactory services in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, tube wells and infrastructure development.

They said that locals are facing difficulties due to absence of cellular network in Ghaljo and Ismail Zai area urging authorities to consider the matter as soon as possible.

Assistant Commissioner listened to the problems of tribal people and said that they would be resolved at the earliest. He also issued on the spot directives to departments to address concerns of area people.

