Open Katchery Held In Tehsil Munda

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Muhammad Sohail Khan on Thursday chaired an open katchery to address the daily problems of people living in Tehsil Munda.

The open katchery was held under the Good Governor Public Agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

People highlighted the issues relating to local administration, traffic jams, repair of street lights, cleaning of drains, and establishment of vegetable and fruit market in Munda Bazaar.

They also urged the district administration to ban heavy vehicles in the market during the day, remove illegal vehicle parking lots, and clean garbage heaps in Munda.

The Assistant Commissioner issued on-the-spot directives to solve these issues and instructed concerned departments to timely address the problems of complainants. He also stressed collective efforts to resolve problems and urged the public to cooperate with the administration.

