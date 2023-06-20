UrduPoint.com

Open Katchery Held In Tehsil Rustam

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Distric administration Mardan held open court on Tuesday to solve public problems at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Distric administration Mardan held open court on Tuesday to solve public problems at their doorsteps.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain Retired Abdul Rehman, an open katchery was held in Tehsil Complex under the chairmanship of Additional Assistant Commissioner Rustam Rashid Khan in which a large number of people participated.

Complaints and problems related to various government departments were presented by the participants.

After listening to the problems, the Additional Assistant Commissioner solved many problems related to the relevant departments on the spot while giving orders to solve other problems immediately and asked for progress reports from the departments concerned.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner while addressing the participants said that open katcheries are being organized in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps and it does not mean that people should not come to government offices rather people should not hesitate to come to government offices and contact us in case of problems.

Related Topics

Mardan Progress Rashid Khan From Government Court

Recent Stories

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as ..

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as exodus tops 500,000

14 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during ..

Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during Year of Sustainability

6 minutes ago
 EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Righ ..

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right to Ban Opposition Sor Party

6 minutes ago
 Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Il ..

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Stateme ..

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

6 minutes ago
 PPHI role vital in providing basic health faciliti ..

PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.