Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Distric administration Mardan held open court on Tuesday to solve public problems at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Distric administration Mardan held open court on Tuesday to solve public problems at their doorsteps.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain Retired Abdul Rehman, an open katchery was held in Tehsil Complex under the chairmanship of Additional Assistant Commissioner Rustam Rashid Khan in which a large number of people participated.

Complaints and problems related to various government departments were presented by the participants.

After listening to the problems, the Additional Assistant Commissioner solved many problems related to the relevant departments on the spot while giving orders to solve other problems immediately and asked for progress reports from the departments concerned.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner while addressing the participants said that open katcheries are being organized in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps and it does not mean that people should not come to government offices rather people should not hesitate to come to government offices and contact us in case of problems.