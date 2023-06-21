Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :In order to solve public problems at their doorsteps, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, an open kitchen was held in Tehsil Complex under the Chairmanship of Additional Assistant Commissioner Rustam Rashid Khan.

A large number of people participated. Complaints and problems related to various government departments were presented by the participants. After listening to the problems, the Additional Assistant Commissioner solved many problems related to the relevant departments on the spot while giving orders to solve other problems immediately and asked for progress reports from concerned departments.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner while addressing the participants said that open katcheries are being organized in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps and it does not mean that people should not come to government offices rather people should not hesitate to come to government offices and contact us in case of problems.