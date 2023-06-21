UrduPoint.com

Open Katchery Held In Tehsil Rustam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :In order to solve public problems at their doorsteps, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, an open kitchen was held in Tehsil Complex under the Chairmanship of Additional Assistant Commissioner Rustam Rashid Khan.

A large number of people participated. Complaints and problems related to various government departments were presented by the participants. After listening to the problems, the Additional Assistant Commissioner solved many problems related to the relevant departments on the spot while giving orders to solve other problems immediately and asked for progress reports from concerned departments.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner while addressing the participants said that open katcheries are being organized in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps and it does not mean that people should not come to government offices rather people should not hesitate to come to government offices and contact us in case of problems.

Related Topics

Mardan Progress Rashid Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

57 minutes ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

2 hours ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

2 hours ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.