Open katchery held to address issues of climate change, wildlife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Asif Rafiq here on Wednesday held an open katchery that was convened to invite suggestions and address public complaints relating to wildlife and the effects of climate change.

The open katchery was also attended by Secretary of Wildlife and Climate Change, Nazar Hussain Shah, Chief Conservator Forests, District Forest Officers and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Caretaker Minister listened to the problems of people and pondered over the suggestions to address issues.

He said that climate change is a hovering challenge for the world that can be tackled by collective efforts. He said that the provincial government is trying to take concrete and result-oriented steps to combat climate change.

He directed indiscriminate action against the timber mafia, polluting vehicles, brick kilns and illegal logging to control climate change.

He said that the conservation of our natural resources is our collective responsibility as they directly impact climate and the environment.