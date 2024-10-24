Open Katchery held to solve electricity consumers problems

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Energy and Sukkur Electric Supply Company Headquarters (SEPCO) head, an open Kachary was held in Sukkur in Larkana on Thursday to solve the problems of electricity consumers issues.

Superintendenting Engineer SEPCO Circle Larkana Shah Muhammad Bajkani and Executive Engineer Riyaz Hussain Mangi ordered to solve the problems of electricity consumers.

More than 200 electricity consumers presented their complaints such as over-reading, over-billing, deduction, and disconnection.

The complaints were reviewed and resolved immediately.

The complainants said the SEPCO officials reviewed the problems and solved them on the spot. They were of the view that such open kachiaries should be held frequently.

SEPCO Circle Larkana Superintendenting Engineer Shah Mohammad Bajkani said that in the Larkana region, an anti-theft campaign for around 15 billion rupees is underway.

