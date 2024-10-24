Open Katchery Held To Solve Electricity Consumers Problems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Energy and Sukkur Electric Supply Company Headquarters (SEPCO) head, an open Kachary was held in Sukkur in Larkana on Thursday to solve the problems of electricity consumers issues
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Energy and Sukkur Electric Supply Company Headquarters (SEPCO) head, an open Kachary was held in Sukkur in Larkana on Thursday to solve the problems of electricity consumers issues.
Superintendenting Engineer SEPCO Circle Larkana Shah Muhammad Bajkani and Executive Engineer Riyaz Hussain Mangi ordered to solve the problems of electricity consumers.
More than 200 electricity consumers presented their complaints such as over-reading, over-billing, deduction, and disconnection.
The complaints were reviewed and resolved immediately.
The complainants said the SEPCO officials reviewed the problems and solved them on the spot. They were of the view that such open kachiaries should be held frequently.
SEPCO Circle Larkana Superintendenting Engineer Shah Mohammad Bajkani said that in the Larkana region, an anti-theft campaign for around 15 billion rupees is underway.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin4 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 274 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China4 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference14 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker14 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court14 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme11 minutes ago
-
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU4 minutes ago
-
No laxity tolerate in safety, security of citizens: SSP Amjad Shaikh4 minutes ago