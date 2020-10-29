UrduPoint.com
Open Kutcheries Solves Problems Instantly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Open kutcheries solves problems instantly

The purpose of holding open kutcheries is to have close contact with the people and solve their problems instantly as all the district officers are made bound to remain present

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while addressing an open kutchery in Attock .

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , AC Zarmina Wazir, CEO education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan, Former City Nazim Attock Rana Shoukat , Emgineer Asif Khattak and other officers were present on the occassion.

Bokhari said that Punjab govt had recruited 34000 health professionals to over come shortage of the manpower in hospitals and basic health units.

He said PTI govt for the first time has made these appointments through walk in interviews while efforts are being made to appoint specialists in all the hospitals.

He said , approval for construction of Mother and Child Health Care Hospital has been given and its foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan .

He said that he was trying to get approval of maximum development schemes for Attock as this was his home town and his constituency also.

Yawar Bokhari along with DC Ali Anan listened to the problems of the people and issued directives to address complaints of the people while assured the journalist community that the issue of the Press Club building will be resolved.

