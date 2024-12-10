Open manholes covered in Jaranwala: AC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) All open manholes were covered with lids after repairing to ensure public safety, said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Rana Safdar Shabbir.

He said here on Tuesday that the tehsil administration was given a task to cover all open manholes

in Jaranwala and the task was accomplished successfully by repairing manholes and placing lids on them.

He urged the residents of Jaranwala to report any remaining open manhole so that immediate steps

could be taken to cover it. He emphasized that no effort would be spared in implementing measures for public welfare.