"Open Message For Modi": Says Senator Keshoo Bai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

"Open message for Modi": says Senator Keshoo Bai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Presiding Officer Senator Keshoo Bai on Friday while chairing a special Senate Session expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said, her chairing of the Senate debate on Kashmir was in fact an open message for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senator Keshoo Bai is a Hindu female parliamentarian and chaired the Senate debate on Kashmir.

She said that this was Pakistan where all minorities enjoyed equal rights and freedom, and it was a clear message for Modi that everyone was united on Kashmir issue and would continue struggle till the Independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

