Open Mic Jam Party To Be Held On Oct 7 At Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hill Joint would organize Open Mic Jam party at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa on October 7.

According to Hill Joint, the show would provide an opportunity to emerging musicians to gain experience performing to a live audience without having to go through the process of getting normal music gigs, which is very difficult to do without experience or a demo recording.

Open Mic programme was initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on weekly basis audition.

The programme was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform. The COVID-19 SOP's would be strictly observed. The show would be opened for all but no Mask no entry.

