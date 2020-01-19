UrduPoint.com
Open Mic Night At Hangout On Jan 24

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Open Mic Night at Hangout on Jan 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Hangout will arrange an artistry night "Open Mic Night" to show hidden talent on Jan 24.

The night was aimed to express talent of youngsters blessed with uniqueness. Hangout support the vocals of young artists, singers, comedians, storytellers and artists from all genres, the organizers said.

The organizer said, "juvenile and young artists are invited to show their artistry skills as they provide the dock to your talent ship".

He said that Hangout has been working for long to become vibrant community space for dialogue, expression and innovation/778

