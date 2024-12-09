Open session at Governor House on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An Open Session will be held at the Governor House on Tuesday, (Dec 10), from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to meet and engage in conversation with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

This session has been dedicated to the general public, providing citizens with the chance to meet the Governor, present their suggestions and concerns, and discuss various topics.

This initiative reflects the commitment to making the Governor House more accessible to the public and fostering stronger harmony between the government and the people. The citizens have been invited to attend, said Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

