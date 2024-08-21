Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that open trial is vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against the State.

PTI had found involved in the attacking on national institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The nation must know about the sinister designs of PTI against the security institutions, he said.

If Imran's case refers to military courts then open trial is necessary to tell the public about PTI's leader, he said.

