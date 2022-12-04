Open trials for Inter-Constituency games from Dec 5 to 8

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Sports Office Dera Ismail Khan is going to organize Inter-Constituency Games in the City and the open trials for Cricket, Football, smash-ball and Volleyball in different Constituencies would be held from December 05 to 08.

Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki, while talking to APP on Sunday, informed that the teams of the provincial assembly constituencies would be formed through trials for cricket, football, volleyball and smash-ball. After that the regional level competitions would be held in phase-1 from December 13 to 16. While in phase-2, the provincial level competitions would be held among regional teams from December 26 to 28.

Moreover, he informed that a female team for badminton and a minority team would also be formed from the region for provincial level competitions.

He said for Paharpur Constituency the trials for Cricket, Volleyball, Smash-ball and Football would be held at Paharpur Degree College at 09:00 a.

m on December 5. On December 6, the trails of football would be held at Besakhi Ground Dera at 09:00 a.m. and trials of cricket and volleyball would be held at Ratta Kulachi Stadium at 02:00 p.m. for constituencies of Dera City-1 and Dera City-2.

On December 7, the trials of all the four games would be held at Tehsil Stadium Paroa at 09:00 a.m. for Paroa constituency. Similarly, the trials would be held at Tehsil Stadium Kulachi at 09:00 a.m. on December 8.

Replying to a question, the RSO said that all the players of under 29 years age having their vote registered in the same constituency could participate in these trials.

He said all the efforts were being made for promotion not only in Dera city but across the the region. He said the Dera Ismail Khan region was at the bottom of provincial ranking list for sports when he joined this office, adding, now all possible measures were being taken to improve the ranking of this region.