Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Championship Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:53 AM

Opening Ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2021 held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range. PNS BAHADUR, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2021) Opening Ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2021 held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range. PNS BAHADUR, Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh Mr. Murad Ali Shah graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
About 400 shooters from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Tri-services. Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Rifle Association (FRA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sindh Police and Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police are participating in the competition.

During the championship, 27 events will be contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories.

Event matches are being contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) as per International Sports Shooting Federation latest rules and regulations.
07 events of Big Bore Pistol, 300M Big Bore Rifle, 50M and point 22 Open Sight categories are included in schedule of event as festival matches.

5 events for women and 4 for youth in Pistol and Rifle categories will also be part of the championship.
While addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and contributions in promoting healthy sports activities in the country.

