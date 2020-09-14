Opening ceremony of Badini Trade Terminal on Wednesday

An opening ceremony of the Badini Trade Terminal will be held at Badini border, Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday A statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Frontier Corps Balochsitan Khan Wasey said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :An opening ceremony of the Badini Trade Terminal will be held at Badini border, Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday A statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Frontier Corps Balochsitan Khan Wasey said on Monday.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command, IGFC and Parliamentarians would attend the inaugural ceremony of the Trade terminal, it further added.