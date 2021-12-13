UrduPoint.com

Opening Ceremony Of Exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED Held

The opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was held on Monday at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where the Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops would practice various drills

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was held on Monday at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where the Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops would practice various drills.

The participating troops would be involved in counter IED operations including searching of routes, compound clearance, vehicle clearance, explosive handling and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) drills & procedures, said an ISPR news release here received.

Commander Northern Area Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani attended the event as Chief Guest.

This is the third joint military exercise of Al-Kassah series between the two brotherly countries .

The training is aimed at enhancing EOD skills in counter IED domain and adopt best practices.

