Opening ceremony of exhibition 'Ode to the Modern Masters' on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Ode to the Modern Masters" featuring a collection of artworks of modern m asters from the PNCA permanent collection on Wednesday.

According to PNCA, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training/ National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

Sculpture/ Visual Artist Abbas Shah will be the guest of honor on the occasion. The exhibition would be held at PNCA National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

The COVID-19 standard operating procedures and social distancing would be maintained. Masks are mandatory for all the participants of the exhibition.