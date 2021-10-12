Opening ceremony of exhibition 'Ode to the Modern Masters' on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Ode to the Modern Masters" featuring a collection of artworks of modern m asters from the PNCA permanent collection on Wednesday

According to PNCA, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training/ National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

Sculpture/ Visual Artist Abbas Shah will be the guest of honor on the occasion. The exhibition would be held at PNCA National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

The COVID-19 standard operating procedures and social distancing would be maintained. Masks are mandatory for all the participants of the exhibition.

