Opening Ceremony Of JATE 2021 Commences At NCTC

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021

Opening ceremony of JATE 2021 commences at NCTC

The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 on Thursday was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti Terrorism Structure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 on Thursday was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti Terrorism Structure.

The troops from Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) China and Pakistan Army were participating in the Exercise, where Major General Javed Dost Chandio was chief guest on the opening ceremony, said an ISPR news release.

JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among Special Services and Law Enforcement Agencies of SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation and capacity building of the forces.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from July 26 to 31 2021, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.

