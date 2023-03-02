Opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 on Friday

The opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on Friday at KMC Sports Complex

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on Friday at KMC Sports Complex.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori will be chief guest, who along with Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman will formally inaugurate the Karachi Games 2023.

On this occasion, sports greats Jahangir Khan, Shoaib Muhammad Khan, Naseem Hameed and Olympian Hanif Khan will light the torch of Karachi Games 2023, with which the competitions of Karachi Games 2023 will begin.

Before this Administrator Karachi Dr.

Syed Saifur Rahman will visit Mazar-e-Quaid in the morning on the occasion of the opening of Karachi Games from where the torch of Karachi Games 2023 will be conveyed to KMC Sports Complex via People's Chowrangi and Kashmir Road.

For Karachi Games KMC Sports Complex and Kashmir Road have been decorated with electric lanterns, sports and national flags, while banners, hoardings and big balloons have been displayed on various highways. Karachi Games 2023 will continue for ten days during which over five thousand players and athletes will take part in record 42 games.