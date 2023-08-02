Opening ceremony of oxygen plant in DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The inauguration ceremony of the oxygen plant installed in collaboration with UNICEF at the District Headquarters Hospital was held here on Wednesday.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care, South Punjab Mehar Mohammad Hayat launched the plant along with Chief Field Officer of UNICEF Punjab, Wilbrad Negmabi. DG Health Services Doctor Zafar Iqbal, and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Zia ul Hassan were also present on the occasion.

During the briefing, it was informed that the installation of an oxygen plant would save about 50 million rupees per annum of the national exchequer.

According to the Health Department, the plant would not only cater to the oxygen needs of the hospital but all health units working in the district, it was said.

Moreover, a solar plant of 250 kilowatts would be installed in the hospital in the upcoming few days, it was added by the department.

The Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care Mohammed Hayyat said the role of UNICEF was commendable for the uplifting standard of the people of the region.

It is hoped that no patient in Muzaffargarh, especially pregnant women and newborns would lose their lives, said Wilbrad Negmabi in the concluding remarks.