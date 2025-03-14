Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) hosted opening ceremony of Urdu comedy theatre play "Eid Manao Juman Ke Sang" at lobby area

The event was graced by the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, who attended as the chief guest. Prominent personalities from the theatre industry, including Zahid Shah, Azhar Rangeela, Rauf Lala, Shakeel Siddiqui, Iftikhar Malik, Akhlaq Bashir, Jamshed Rajput, Yunus Memon, Iqbal Latif, Pervez Siddiqui, Sapna Ghazal, Nazar Hussain, and Shanze, were also present at ceremony.

At the event, Muhammad Ahmed Shah shared his thoughts, He quoted Shakespeare, saying, "The world is a stage, and there are over seven billion actors, each playing their part and then leaving." He emphasized that for an artist, no role is too big or too small. Zahid Shah, director of the play, described that "Eid Manao Juman Ke Sang" as a perfect comedy and family drama, especially tailored for the people of Karachi.

At the ceremony, the script for the play was handed out to the artists performing in it. Comedy drama "Eid Manao Juman Ke Sang" will be presented on Eid-ul-Fitr.

