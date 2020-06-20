Opening of Afghan Transit, Bilateral Trade with Afghanistan six days a week welcomed

Prominent businessman and Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Saturday welcomed government's decision of opening of trade with Afghanistan for import and export from its border posts at Torkhem, Chaman and Ghulam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent businessman and Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Saturday welcomed government's decision of opening of trade with Afghanistan for import and export from its border posts at Torkhem, Chaman and Ghulam Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said it was a welcoming development that government has allowed both import and export to Afghanistan while ensuring all COVID-19 related SOPs and protocols.

He said imposition of barrier on Pak-Afghan trade due to prevailing pandemic of coronovirus has badly impacted business community and other people associated with this trade in both the countries.

With allowing of trade six days a week from three borders will also reduce burden on Torkhem, Zia added.

He also welcomed allowing unlimited number of trucks to pass on daily basis for both Afghan Transit Trade and Bilateral Trade.

According to a notification issued by Interior Ministry on June 19,2020, Saturday will be reserved for pedestrian movement on Torkhem, Chaman and Ghulam Khan border terminals.

Zia expressed the hope that resumption of trade will help in stabilization of Pak-Afghan trade besides creation of job opportunities for hundred of thousands of people who lost livelihood due to slump in business caused by COVID-19 pandemic.