UrduPoint.com

Opening Of Chashma-Jhelum Link Unfair At Time Of Sindh Water Shortage : Khursheed Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Opening of Chashma-Jhelum link unfair at time of Sindh water shortage : Khursheed Shah

The Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah has said opening of the Chashma-Jhelum link canal was unfair at a time when Sindh was facing shortage of water

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah has said opening of the Chashma-Jhelum link canal was unfair at a time when Sindh was facing shortage of water.

Talking to the media here on Saturday the minister told that a team of experts from Punjab and Sindh was being sent to check the water releases.

He informed that he was trying to establish coordinators at all the barrages in the country.

"We need to provide water to Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and other districts. It's very difficult to provide water for irrigation as currently, we are trying to provide drinking water," he said.

The minister blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for attacking the constitution and tampering with its provisions.

"Despite such attacks we (the ruling coalition) are still doing politics today and we aren't in a mood to fight," he said.

Shah underlined that the government's priority was to address Pakistan's economy and other problems.

"I have the water ministry and a shortage currently exists in all four provinces. We need to give attention to these problems," he said.

According to him, Khan was making fun of himself before the country and the people.

He observed that some people think that he is holding large public meetings and that reflects his political strength.

"But the fact is that in our country a lot of people even gather to see dancing monkeys," he said.

He underscored that the country's constitution, law and institutions were supreme and prayed that they last forever.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Syed Khursheed Shah Punjab Water Hyderabad Thatta Badin Media All From Government

Recent Stories

G7 Countries Reiterate Commitments to Ukraine, Det ..

G7 Countries Reiterate Commitments to Ukraine, Determination to Further Sanction ..

1 minute ago
 Liaquat University Hospital setup 12-bed heatstrok ..

Liaquat University Hospital setup 12-bed heatstroke isolation ward

1 minute ago
 Cabinet Division submits comments in Hanif Abbasi ..

Cabinet Division submits comments in Hanif Abbasi appointment case

2 minutes ago
 Malaysian tourists enjoy trip to Swat valley on bi ..

Malaysian tourists enjoy trip to Swat valley on bikes

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks IT Ministry, PTA to take ..

Islamabad High Court asks IT Ministry, PTA to take steps against Geert Wilders' ..

11 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah pr ..

Saudi delegation in Pakistan for Road to Makkah project's expansion

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.