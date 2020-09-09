Opening of educational institutions in phases, a positive strategy of government: Educationist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Educationist Amna Usman Khan said on Wednesday that opening of school in phases is a positive strategy of the government with SOPs given in this regard must be implemented.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said parents as well as school administration to must play their active role in creating awareness among students about the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

She said all our preparations are complete while separate SOPs have been prepared for all levels under which parents, teachers, junior staff and children will be trained.