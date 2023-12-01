Opening of Hayatabad Jogging & Cycle Track by end of this month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair has directed the opening of Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track to the public by the end of this month.

He issued these directives during inspection of the Jogging and Cycle Track here at Hayatabad on Friday.

The construction of the Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track will not only promote healthy activities, rather also provide a recreation facility for the people.

The under-construction sixth-kilometer-long Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track is being constructed under Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II.

He expressed his satisfaction over the construction work and directed further acceleration of the pace of work to complete it by the end of the current month and open it for the general public.

He also issued instructions to maintain the flow of traffic during the construction work and to take special care of public problems.

The Jogging and Cycle Track at par with the requirements of the modern era is situated at the meeting point of the Hayatabad Stream, which is set to complete by the end of the current month.

Four body-building gyms are also being constructed after every 1.5 kilometer on the jogging track wherein the facility of an open-air physical exercise will also be available, besides the construction of restrooms to facilitate the general public.

Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair has sought daily progress reports from the Project Engineer.