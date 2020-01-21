UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opening Of "Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2020" Held

Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:48 PM

The opening ceremony of the "Japanese Calendar Exhibition 2020" was held at the Japan Information and Culture Center in the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi

The event began with an enlightening performance of live truck art by Tariq Khan from Phool Patti, along with Iqbal Khan, the artist himself.

They demonstrated their talents on a canvas using captivating colors and Japanese inspired designs.

The outcome of the fusion painting turned out to be an admiring piece of art.

In the opening remarks, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura said that the calendars describe Japan's scenery, everyday life of the Japanese and beautiful culture in a compressed manner.

He also mentioned this is the first time at the occasion that two truck art artists demonstrated Japanese inspired designs on a canvas to tell a story in Japanese form.

Furthermore, Isomura took the opportunity to enlighten about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 starting from the month of June where several Pakistani sportsman are also participating, making it an occasion for the tourists to visit Japan this year.

