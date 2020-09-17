Opening of Karot Hydropower Station spillway road bridge a milestone: CGGC

The opening of the spillway road bridge for the Karot Hydropower Station being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a milestone in the construction of Karot Hydropower station, an official of China Gezhouba Group Co., (CGGC) said on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The opening of the spillway road bridge for the Karot Hydropower Station being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a milestone in the construction of Karot Hydropower station, an official of China Gezhouba Group Co., (CGGC) said on Thursday.

After 867 days of construction, the spillway road bridge for the Karot Hydropower Station was completed and officially open to traffic, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Karot Hydropower Station, one of the flagship projects under CPEC, has been contracted to build by CGGC.

According to CGGC, Qian Tu, a Chinese staff of Karot project, has recorded the process of construction.

He said the Karot Hydropower Station embodies the profound friendship between Pakistan and China. Since the start of the project, both Pakistani and Chinese personnel have adhered to construct it with high standards, high requirements and high quality.

"It was a difficult and long journey," Qian recalled, in past two years, we have faced the challenge of frequent and fierce flood. During the rainy season, the project site is often suddenly heavy rain. It brought huge difficulties for the construction of the project."� However, the greater difficulty lies in February 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused a severe dearth of personnel and equipment idled. Therefore, the production schedule of the whole project lagged far behind.

In order to finish the construction on time, Pakistani and Chinese staff united, 24 hours to stick to their posts. The project team also continued to optimize the construction plan and use advanced technology and equipment.

Qian said, finally, the Spillway of Karot Hydropower Station was opened successfully, "We are ready to move on to the next stage. And the target of brake reservoir of Karot will be achieved in 2021."