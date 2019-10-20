Opening Of "Kartarpur Border" Great Peace Initiative: Dr Rizwan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Expert on International Relations Dr. Rizwan Naseer said on Sunday that opening of Kartarpur border has great peace initiative taken by Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Sikh community all over the world has close affiliation with Pakistan. Every year thousands of Sikh devotees come to Kartarpur from India and other parts to take part in the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

He said, this initiative could not only serve as a tool of religious and cultural diplomacy to promote peace and harmony by bringing people of the two countries together, but also has the potential of enhancing tourism in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Corridor would provide visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, he added.

While replying to a question on Occupied Kashmir he said, International organizations for human rights have responsibility to highlight the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

He said, non political organizations are raising Kashmir issue but unfortunately world powers are not taking effective measures to stop Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has pursued very effective and aggressive diplomacy to sensitize the world community regarding human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Expressing his concern he stated that it is shameful that people of Kashmir have been clamped down for last 76th days. India's image is tarnished and its partners are raising fingers on India because of worst human rights situation in Kashmir.