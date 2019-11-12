Opening of Kartarpur corridor to increase religious tourism in country: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that opening of the Kartarpur corridor would increase the religious tourism in the country

Talking to media after launching the Tenth Car Rally of the Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan from Sindh Governor House, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister's vision was to promote tourism across the country, according to a statement.

He said that there was good news regarding the country's economic situation and in this regard State Bank was working to benefit exporters.

Responding to a question, Governor Sindh said that desalination plants were being set up which would help overcome the shortage of water in Karachi to some extent.

To a question about the Green Line, Governor Sindh said that there were technical issues in the Green Line Bus project which had been fixed in collaboration with the Government of Sindh. The Green Line would be run for three years by federal and seven years by the provincial government.

About the rally, he said that the trend of preserving vintage and classic vehicles would also be important in attracting tourists.

As many as 22 different types of beautiful, rare and ancient cars started the journey from Karachi to Swat. All the vehicles would be exhibited when they reach Bahawalpur on November 15.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Vintage Car Rally would play an important role in bringing the positive image of Pakistan to the world.

Mohsin Ikram, founder and chairman of the Vintage and Classic Car Club on the occasion said the club had been holding car rallies across the country for the past several years.

He said that the rally of historic vehicles would help to highlight the importance of inter-provincial harmony and historical heritage and under which the bright side of the country could be conveyed to other nations.

According to Mohsin, the rally was a unique and one of its kind in which rare cars were taking part.

He thanked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and said that the car rally wasstarted with the help of Governor Sindh from the historic building of Governor House.