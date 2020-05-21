Opening of selected bank branches on May 27

In order to ensure the availability of limited banking services to public at large during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been decided that banks / MFBs may open their selected branches on Wednesday, May 27 at their own discretion in various business centers / commercial hubs etc. across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):In order to ensure the availability of limited banking services to public at large during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been decided that banks / MFBs may open their selected branches on Wednesday, May 27 at their own discretion in various business centers / commercial hubs etc. across the country.

It may be noted that RTGS System and Clearing through NIFT will not be available on the above-mentioned date. Accordingly, NIFT will collect Financial Instruments from branches on Thursday (May 28) for clearing purposes, said a news release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

For this purpose, banks / MFBs should ensure the deployment of minimal number of staff necessary to carry out smooth working at their selected branches on the above date.