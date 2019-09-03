Opening of Torkham border welcomed

Chairman Pakistan-Afghanistan Transits Trade and eminent trader, Haji Abdul Hameed Gorwara here Tuesday welcomed opening of Torkham border during night for trade activities and termed it a positive decision of PTI led Government towards promotion of business activities between the two countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan-Afghanistan Transits Trade and eminent trader, Haji Abdul Hameed Gorwara here Tuesday welcomed opening of Torkham border during night for trade activities and termed it a positive decision of PTI led Government towards promotion of business activities between the two countries.

In a press statement issued here at Gowara said opening of the border during night for business and trade and business activities would benefit people, traders and business of both the Muslims countries.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan for their keen interest in opening of the Torkham border around the clock for trade and business activities, saying this would help increase volume of trade between the two brotherly countries.