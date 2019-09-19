UrduPoint.com
Opening Of Torkhum Border 24/7 Is Goodwill Gesture Towards Afghanistan

Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

Opening of Torkhum border 24/7 is goodwill gesture towards Afghanistan

Finance Minister Khyber , Taimour Khan Jhagra- on Thursday said that opening of the Torkhum border crossing for 24/7 hours was a goodwill gesture towards brotherly country Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Finance Minister Khyber , Taimour Khan Jhagra- on Thursday said that opening of the Torkhum border crossing for 24/7 hours was a goodwill gesture towards brotherly country Afghanistan.

In a statement, he said that opening of Pak-Afghan border 24/7 at Torkhum is a significant milestone which will open door to enhance trade with Afghanistan and central Asia and would benefit entire CPEC route to Gwadar and Karachi.

He said that trade export volume has increased by 132 percent after 24/7 opening of the border.

Jhagra said that existing facility has been converted into Pak- Afghan friendship hospital at which checkups can be made.

He said that provincial government will work together with Federal government to accelerate visa for medical cases from Afghanistan.

