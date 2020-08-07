Opening of tourism, business sectors positive development: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said that the opening up of tourism and various business sectors was positive development for Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that time has proved Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy of protecting both health and the economy together through smart lockdown had proved successful.

Shibli Faraz said that the world has acknowledged and admired Pakistan government's efforts in the war against coronavirus.