UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opening Of Tourism, Business Sectors Positive Development: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Opening of tourism, business sectors positive development: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said that the opening up of tourism and various business sectors was positive development for Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that time has proved Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy of protecting both health and the economy together through smart lockdown had proved successful.

Shibli Faraz said that the world has acknowledged and admired Pakistan government's efforts in the war against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

35 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

39 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.